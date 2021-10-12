Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Ramiz welcomes PSL franchises move to accept PCB offer

Franchise owners say the league is close to their hearts

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has welcomed the move that longstanding matters between the PCB and the Pakistan Super League franchises came to an end after they accepted the board’s offer.

The development was made public by the board in a press release, where it stated that PSL franchises have accepted the offer, which was presented to them during last month’s Governing Council meeting in Lahore.

Some of the salient terms of the offer, which the six franchises have accepted, include:

·       Covid-19 relief for HBL PSL 5 and 6

·       Upward revision of Central Pool of Revenue in favour of the franchises for HBL PSL 7–20

·       Locking of Dollar rate with prospective effect

Commenting over the development, the PCB chairman stated that the longstanding matters between the PCB and the franchises were causing distraction and affecting the reputation of the brand.

“I am delighted that all matters have finally been resolved,” he said. “It is a big step forward in building a stronger relationship with the franchise owners as we look forward to working with them to take the HBL PSL to greater and unprecedented heights.”

Moreover, a joint statement issued by the franchise owners said that the acceptance of the offer is an indication of their commitment and resolve to make the league bigger and better.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PCB PSL franchises PSL7 Ramiz Raja
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ramiz Raja, PSL franchises, PCB, PSL7, Cricket,PSL7 news, PSL news, PCB v PSL,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.