Ramiz to end domestic coaches’ involvement in Pakistan selection

He is not happy with their performance

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Ramiz Raja is set to relieve the coaches of the provincial association teams from national team selection duties, sources have revealed.

The coaches of the six top sides have been a part of the Pakistan selection committee after structural changes in PCB’s High Performance setup led by former CEO Wasim Khan.

With Wasim stepping down from the post earlier this week, PCB chief Ramiz has told the coaches that their involvement is not needed in the national team selection matters.

According to sources, he has told them that new selectors will be appointed, who will make decisions after analysing the coaches’ reports.

Ramiz has categorically expressed his lack of satisfaction over their performance as both coaches and selectors and that some of them might be asked to surrender even their coaching positions.

The national selection committee is currently being headed by chief selector Mohammad Wasim. He succeeded former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, who was initially the chief selector as well, before letting go of the role.

With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup just days away, the PCB is also considering making changes to the Pakistan squad for the event which was initially selected by Mohammad Wasim.

According to sources, at least two changes are set to be made in the national side, which kicks off its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India in Dubai on October 24.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja
 
