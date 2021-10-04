Ramiz Raja visits Karachi, eyes partnerships to boost cricket economy

Ramiz Raja will look to strike some deals with Karachi’s top businessmen as he visits the metropolis on Monday, for the first time after being elected as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson.

The PCB chief’s main objective is to meet potential strategic and commercial partners, the board’s spokesperson told SAMAA Digital.

The potential deals will help bring money in the sport and boost cricket’s economy, which will help increase the monetary incentives for players while also helping with the growth of the cricket infrastructure.

The meeting will be held at the AKD head office, according to SAMAA TV.

One of Ramiz’s first decisions at the helm of the PCB was to increase the pay scale of the 192 top-tier domestic cricketers by Rs100,000, which was an immediate and practical implementation of his intent to towards investing more money in cricket.

He also appointed former Australian great Matthew Hayden and ex-South African pacer Vernon Philander as Pakistan’s consultant coaches for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The PCB chief said their fees will be sponsored by Bank Alfalah.

Reports have emerged that Ramiz is also set to assume the charge of the PCB chief executive after Wasim Khan’s resignation last week.

According to sources, former pacer Mohammad Akram is set to replace Mohammad Wasim as national team chief selector, while ex-wicket-keeper Moin Khan will be appointed as the team manager.

Another former pacer and Ramiz’s 1992 World Cup-winning teammate Aaqib Javed will head the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, sources added.