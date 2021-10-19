Ramiz Raja shares details of ACC, Ganguly meeting

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has said a lot of work was needed to be done in a bid to revive Pakistan-India cricket ties.

The former Pakistan captain met with the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting.

“We need to create a cricketing bond, while I have also believed that politics should stay away from sports as much as possible and this has always been our stance,” he said while speaking to PCB digital following his return from Dubai.

Commenting on Pakistan rewarded Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights, Ramiz said that the competition would be played in 50-over format. “The ACC has agreed and approved that the 2023 event in Pakistan will […] will be held in September.”

“We are looking forward to hosting this tournament in Pakistan and I am confident it will be a well-organised event because this is what the fans want,” he added.