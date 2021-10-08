Ramiz, Babar to discuss Pakistan T20 World Cup squad changes

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja and captain Babar Azam will discuss changes in the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad before its players enter the bio-secure bubble for the event, sources said Friday.

Ramiz and Babar will decide if the squad, initially announced last month by chief selector Mohammad Wasim, needs to be retained. Switching reserve players with squad members will also be considered.

Wasim, sources said, will not be part of the meeting.

It is believed that despite poor performance in the ongoing National T20 Cup, a few players may retain their spot in the squad.

There is a possibility the top-order batter Fakhar Zaman and pacer Shahnawaz Dhani would be included in the squad in place of out-of-form Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, who might travel with the team as reserves.

Squad members, wicket-keeper Azam Khan, batter Khushdil and pacer Hasnain have received criticism after poor performances in the Rawalpindi-leg of the National T20 Cup.

Moreover, Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik and former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, due to their experience and current form, can also make the cut.

Malik has played some crucial innings in the ongoing tournament including an unbeaten 85-run knock against Sindh.

Meanwhile, Sarfraz has shone as a captain and showed promising form with the bat to keep Sindh in a pole position to qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood.

Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani and Fakhar Zaman.