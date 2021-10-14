Raja to discuss ICC events in Pakistan with BCCI, others

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will meet the heads of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and other cricket boards today in Dubai to discuss staging international tournaments in Pakistan.

Raja will be attending the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dubai, where plans for Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, will be discussed.

Sources said the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman will likely hold meetings with the BCCI chief and heads of other cricket boards during his stay in Dubai.

Staging of International Cricket Council (ICC) events in Pakistan in the future is also part of the agenda of Raja’s meetings with other boards officials.

He is also expected to hold talks with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as both boards aim to jointly host international events in the years to come.

Pakistan once again had its back against the wall after New Zealand abandoned the tour just hours before the first ODI in Rawalpindi citing security concerns.