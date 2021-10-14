Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
PCB suspends Zeeshan Malik under Anti-Corruption Code

Cricketer was part of Northern squad in National T20

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board has provisionally suspended Zeeshan Malik of Northern under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

The cricketer cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, the board said in a press release.

Article 4.7.1

(a) The PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code;

(b) The PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments, it added.

