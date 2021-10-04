Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB to make changes in domestic cricket structure again

Changes in PCB constitution are also expected

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Regional teams are expected to be reintroduced in the Pakistan domestic cricket structure among other changes after the direction of Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Ramiz Raja.

As many as 16 regional sides will play Grade II — three-day matches considered the second tier after First Class cricket — while the top tier of domestic will cricket will feature the existing six provincial association teams under the new system.

The players of the provincial sides will be picked from among high performers of the Inter-club, inter-city and inter-regional championships, which will be held annually.

Changes are also expected to be made in the PCB’s constitution as well as those of clubs and provincial, regional and city cricket associations.

The task, according to sources, has been handed over to a member of the PCB Board of Governors.

FaceBook WhatsApp
domestic cricket Pakistan Cricket Board
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PCB to make changes in domestic cricket structure again, PCB changes domestic structure, domestic structure, Pakistan cricket, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.