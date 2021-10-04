PCB to make changes in domestic cricket structure again

Regional teams are expected to be reintroduced in the Pakistan domestic cricket structure among other changes after the direction of Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Ramiz Raja.

As many as 16 regional sides will play Grade II — three-day matches considered the second tier after First Class cricket — while the top tier of domestic will cricket will feature the existing six provincial association teams under the new system.

The players of the provincial sides will be picked from among high performers of the Inter-club, inter-city and inter-regional championships, which will be held annually.

Changes are also expected to be made in the PCB’s constitution as well as those of clubs and provincial, regional and city cricket associations.

The task, according to sources, has been handed over to a member of the PCB Board of Governors.