PCB is looking for a new CEO

The Pakistan Cricket Board is looking for a new Chief Executive after the position was left vacant after Wasim Khan’s departure.

The PCB has advertised for the vacancy and interested candidates are required to have a Master’s degree and experience of sports administration has been preferred. The successful candidate will sign a three-year contract.

Former CEO Wasim resigned in less than a month after Ramiz Raja’s election as the PCB chairman. In this three years in charge, Wasim’s major role was to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

The 50-year-old also carried out the revamping of Pakistan’s domestic structure, which saw regional and departmental teams replaced by six provincial association sides.

Ramiz, after becoming the PCB chairman, has suggested several times that more needs to be done to improve the sport in Pakistan. He has talked about reviving school, club and age-group cricket.

The incoming CEO will have the task to implement Ramiz’s vision of making Pakistan the number one team in the world through restructuring of the grassroots cricket in the country.