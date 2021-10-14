Pakistan team’s scenario match cancelled

The Pakistan Cricket Board has changed the Men-in-Green’s scenario match and training at the LCCA ground, the board said Thursday.

The T20 World Cup-bound squad will not do a two-hour net session and training session at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore to finalise perpetrations.

Moreover, the PCB also shared the travel plan of the squad, which will depart for the UAE on a chartered flight at 11:00 am on Friday. They will leave the hotel at 7:00 am for the airport.

All the players have tested negative for COVID-19, further in the statement.

The Pakistan team was practicing at the LCCA ground since entering the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s bio-bubble on October 8.

They played a number of practice games and had training sessions since then.