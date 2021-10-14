Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
Pakistan team’s scenario match cancelled

Mne-in-Green to leave for UAE on Friday

Posted: Oct 14, 2021
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has changed the Men-in-Green’s scenario match and training at the LCCA ground, the board said Thursday.  

The T20 World Cup-bound squad will not do a two-hour net session and training session at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore to finalise perpetrations.

Moreover, the PCB also shared the travel plan of the squad, which will depart for the UAE on a chartered flight at 11:00 am on Friday. They will leave the hotel at 7:00 am for the airport.

All the players have tested negative for COVID-19, further in the statement.

The Pakistan team was practicing at the LCCA ground since entering the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s bio-bubble on October 8.

They played a number of practice games and had training sessions since then.

Cricket Pakistan squad T20 World Cup
 
