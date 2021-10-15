Pakistan team arrives in Dubai for T20 World Cup

The Pakistan T20 World Cup squad, led by Babar Azam, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Friday.

Entire squad members including officials will undergo COVID-19 tests in Dubai and will have to quarantine for a day, PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively.

Earlier, the Men-in-Green flew from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for the UAE in a chartered plane.

Prior to the departure to UAE, skipper Babar Azam took it to Twitter and demanded the fans to “stand by the team”.

Off to UAE. Your support means more than anything. Stand by your team. Keep supporting. Keep praying. Keep believing. #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Venlgoz2EV — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 15, 2021

Pakistan Fixtures

24 Oct – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

29 Oct – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2 Nov – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abdu Dhabi

7 Nov –Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah