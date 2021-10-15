Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Pakistan team arrives in Dubai for T20 World Cup

Tournament to begin from October 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan T20 World Cup squad, led by Babar Azam, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Friday.

Entire squad members including officials will undergo COVID-19 tests in Dubai and will have to quarantine for a day, PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively.

Earlier, the Men-in-Green flew from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for the UAE in a chartered plane.

Prior to the departure to UAE, skipper Babar Azam took it to Twitter and demanded the fans to “stand by the team”.

Pakistan Fixtures

24 Oct – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

26 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

29 Oct – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2 Nov – Pakistan v A2, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abdu Dhabi

7 Nov –Pakistan v B1, ICC T20 WC (Group 2), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

