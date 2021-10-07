Pakistan T20 World Cup squad changes expected today

The Pakistan cricket team’s think tank is reportedly expected to take the important decision regarding changes in the T20 World Cup squad today (Thursday).

This possibility is on the cards after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s had unhappiness with the poor performance of the players, who are already part of the squad, in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

According to Geo News, Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim is expected to hold important meetings today to discuss changes to the national squad.

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who is expected to join the team as the head coach, will also meet the chief selector over the aforementioned matter.

As for now, two or three changes are on cards in the squad, which will be sent into the bio-secure bubble for the T20 World Cup from October 8.

Members of the squad wicket-keeper Azam Khan, batter Khushdil Shah, pacer Mohammad Hasnain have received criticism from the cricketing circles after poor performances in the Rawalpindi-leg of the National T20 Cup.

Sources say batter Fakhar Zaman and Sharjeel Khan, fast-bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and leg-spinner Usman Qadir are being considered ahead of them.

Malik and Sarfraz, due to their experience and current form, can also make the cut after interference by the premier.

Malik has played some crucial innings in the ongoing tournament including an unbeaten 85-run knock against Sindh. Meanwhile, Sarfraz has done some impressive captaincy and showed promising form with the bat to keep Sindh in a pole position to qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood