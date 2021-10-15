Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan gets Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights: report

Decision was made in ACC meeting

Posted: Oct 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter

The Asian Cricket Council has decided to award the hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023 to Pakistan, Cricbuzz reported Friday.

The development was made during the ACC meeting chaired by chaired by Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, where it was revealed that the tournament will be played in the ODI format.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja was also one of the attendees.

The 2022 edition will be in 20-over format, to be hosted by Sri Lanka, bearing in mind the T20 World Cup next year.

The switch in formats will allow Asian teams to prepare for the mega event adequately.

The publication citing its sources within both PCB and BCCI, confirmed that the decision is a unanimous one.

The exact schedule of the events will be finalised soon.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be the 16th edition of the tournament. The 15th edition was originally scheduled to be played last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan last hosted the Asia Cup in 2008 and has since not managed to host a major ICC tournament.

Asia Cup 2023 Cricket India Pakistan
 
