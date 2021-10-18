Warm-up match: Pakistan on top against West Indies

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup today (Monday).

The game is part of the World Cup preparations which will be played at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

The Men-in-Green will face South Africa in next warm-up fixture.

Great gesture from the Men-in-Green

Good sportsmanship from Babar and Pakistan!



Hetmyer never looked happy with the caught behind decision as he was starting to make the walk back. Babar decided to call him back.



WI 70-4 (15 overs)



WI 70-4 (15 overs)

OUT! Shaheen Afridi gets the breakthrough for Pakistan as he removes Lendl Simmons, who walked back to the pavilion after scoring just 18



WI 30-2 (6 overs)



WI 30-2 (6 overs)

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Asif Ali, Babar Azam(c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy