Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
Cricket

Warm-up match: Pakistan on top against West Indies

Match is being played at ICC Academy ground

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Cricket West Indies

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup today (Monday).

The game is part of the World Cup preparations which will be played at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

The Men-in-Green will face South Africa in next warm-up fixture.

Live Updates

Great gesture from the Men-in-Green

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Asif Ali, Babar Azam(c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy

Cricket PAK v WI T20 World Cup Warm-up
 
