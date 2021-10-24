Pakistan outclass India to create World Cup history

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to break their 12-match losing streak against their arch-rivals at World Cups.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opening partnership of 153 runs ensured Pakistan got off to a flying start at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 Group ‘2’ match.

Babar smashed 68 off 52 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes while Rizwan hit 78 off 56, smashing six fours and three sixes.

“The pressure on us wasn’t that much — we weren’t thinking of the record against India at all,” Babar said after the match.

“This is just the start, we have confidence to build on now. It will remain match by match for us.”

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi shined with the ball for Pakistan, recording figures of 3-31 in his four overs.

He took the crucial wickets of India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli, who was India’s best batsman, scoring 57 off 49.

“We executed our plans well and the early wickets were very helpful. Shaheen’s wickets gave us a lot of confidence and the spinners dominated as well,” said Babar.

Fast-bowler Haris Rauf and spinner Shadab Khan played an important role in restricting India to a total of 152 after Babar won the toss and opted to field first.

Haris conceded only 25 runs while Shadab gave away just 22 runs in their four overs. Both took a wicket each.

Shadab also dismissed India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant, who seemed dangerous before departing after scoring 39 off 36 balls.

“This is the first time we’ve beaten India and I feel proud,” Shaheen said after the match. “I knew it would be good for us if I got early wickets and that worked out.”

Indian captain Kohli said Pakistan outplayed his team, which failed to live up to the expectations and was poor with execution.

“We did not execute the things that we wanted to but credit is certainly due, they outplayed us today,” he said. “When you lose three early it’s very difficult to come back, especially when you know the dew is coming.

Kohli said Pakistan’s bowlers did not let his team score enough runs.

“Some quality bowling from Pakistan didn’t let us get off the blocks. [Team] we’re certainly not a team that presses the panic button, it’s the start of the tournament, not the end,” he said.

Pakistan play their next Super 12 match against New Zealand on Tuesday, before taking on Afghanistan on Friday.

They will also play minnows Scotland and Namibia later in the stage.

18.0 | Pakistan 153-0

PAKISTAN BEAT INDIA BY 10 WICKETS!

17.0 | Pakistan 135-0

16.0 | Pakistan 128-0

15.0 | Pakistan 121-0

Nine more runs for Pakistan!

Mohammad Rizwan hits a cracking shot! Pulls it towards midwicket to reach his 50!

14.0 | Pakistan 112-0

Babar hits two fours again as Ravindra Jadeja concedes 11 in the over. Pakistan are well on top!

13.0 | Pakistan 101-0

Babar hits two sixes in the over, reaches his fifty and the pair reaches their 100-run partnership

Fifty for Babar Azam! He hits two sixes to reach another milestone!

12.0 | Pakistan 85-0

Pakistan continue to march on

11.0 | Pakistan 80-0

Babar and Rizwan are in total command right now, taking Pakistan closer to what can be a historic victory

10.0 | Pakistan 71-0

Nine runs for Pakistan in Chakrvarthy’s over, thanks to a four by Babar

9.0 | Pakistan 62-0

A six for Babar, adds another 10 runs to Pakistan’s total. The openers are one roll.

Get a helicopter 🚁 to get this ball. Babar Azam the beauty

8.0 | Pakistan 52-0

Babar and Rizwan reach their fifty-run partnership in Chakarvarthy’s over

50-run stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

PAK 50-0 (7.4 Overs)



PAK 50-0 (7.4 Overs)



Follow live updates here

7.0 | Pakistan 46-0

Ravindra Jadeja concedes only three in his first over

6.0 | Pakistan 43-0

Two doubles in the over as Pakistan add seven to the total

5.0 | Pakistan 35-0

A great over for Pakistan, a four apiece for openers Babar and Rizwan they look to consolidate the partnership.

4.0 |Pakistan 24-0

Varun Chakravarthy bowls a very good over, concedes only two.

3.0 | Pakistan 22-0

Jasprit Bumrah concedes only three in his first over.

2.0 |Pakistan 18-0

Babar plays a classic backfoot cover drive for four against Mohammad Shami as Pakistan score eight more in the over.

1.0 | Pakistan 10-0

A four and six for Mohammad Rizwan in the first over bowled by Bhuwaneshwar Kumar.

The lowest defending at Dubai in 2021 is 156. India has lost 8 matches out of 8 where they were defending 160 or less.

START OF PAKISTAN INNINGS

20.0 | India 151-7

Pakistan need 152 runs to win.

19.3 | India 146-7

OUT! Haris Rauf’s off-cutter deceives Pandya, who plays it high up in the air, Babar takes a good catch.

19.0 | India 144-6

Shaheen Afridi spoils a good over by conceding five overthrow runs, 17 runs conceded.

18.4 | India 133-6

OUT! The prize wicket! The wicket-taker? Shaheen Shah Afridi. Kohli departs!

18.0 India 127-5

Fifty for Kohli, Jadeja’s wicket, two fours, expensive one by Hassan Ali.

17.0 India 114-4

Haris Rauf bowls a great over. Only four singles in this one!

16.0 India 110-4

Kohli is finally opening his arms, hit two fours in Hassan Ali’s over.

15.0 India 100-4

Only four runs in the over. Shadab Khan ends an extraordinary spell, records figures of 1-22 in four overs.

14.0 | India 96-4

Haris Rauf’s last ball lets him down, a bit off the line and guided for four by Kohli down the leg side.

13.0 | India 87-4

Successful over for Pakistan. Three runs conceded, one more wicket in the bag.

12.2 | India 84-4

OUT! Pant plays Shadab straight up in the air, the bowler goes for the catch himself and takes a good one! Breakthrough for Pakistan, the partnership is broken.

Shaddy! Much needed break through for Pakistan

12.0 | India 81-3

Pant takes charge for India, hit two sixes in the over as Hassan Ali leaks 15 runs. Fifty partnership comes up for Pant and Kohli.

11.0 | India 66-3

Haris Rauf bowls his first over and concedes on six runs, including one wide.

10.0 | India 60-3

India are gradually trying to find their pace.

9.0 | India 52-3

Good over for India, who now look like starting to recover from early losses. Shadab with some poor deliveries.

8.0 | India 43-3

Only three runs come in Mohammad Hafeez’s first over. Pakistan went for their first review in the innings after wicket-keeper Rizwan thought Rishab Pant had edged the ball in an attempt to play a reverse sweep. It was turned down.

7.0 | India 39-3

Good first over by Shadab Khan.

6.0 | India 36-3

Another successful over by Pakistan. Hassan Ali gets a wicket, but Kohli hits a four on the last ball as he tries to rescue his team.

5.4 | India 31-3

Suryakumar Yadav depart! Hassan Ali strikes! What a catch by Mohammad Rizwan behind the wickets!

5.0 | India 30-2

Shaheen concedes two, dot, dot, dot, before Indian skipper Kohli heaves one over long-on for six! Shaheen comes back with a good yorker to end the over.

Been a while since I saw a white ball swing that much….

Shaheen you little beauty .

4.0 | India 21-2

Imad concedes a four in the over!

3.1 over | India 6-2

OUT! Afridi strikes again! The left-armer has castled KL Rahul. The stumps, the bails are everywhere! What a start for Pakistan!

OUT! Shaheen Afridi is on fire as he bowled KL Rahul who departs after scoring just three

IND 6-1 (2.1 Overs)



IND 6-1 (2.1 Overs)



Follow live updates here

2.0 overs | India 6-1

Imad Wasim with his left-arm spin, contains India to just five runs for the over.

0.4 overs|India 1-1

OUT! Huge, huge breakthrough for Pakistan! Rohit Sharma is gone! Shaheen Afridi with an inswinging yorker, that the right-hander fails to deal with.

Here is Pakistan's playing XI for today's game



Follow live updates here

Pakistan win toss, field first

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to ball first. Babar said his team will looking to take early wickets and put some pressure on India.

He expects the dew factor to come into play later and that’s another reason he chose bowl first. The Pakistan skipper said he was confident in their preparation.

Indian captain Kohli said he would have preferred to bowl first as well but has also expressed confidence in his team balance and their capability handle this.

He expected his his team is to stay focused and professional despite the atmosphere around this game. “Use it as a motivation but don’t get overawed,” he said.

While Virat Kohli’s India boast a 100% record over Babar Azam’s Pakistan in 12 matches across their T20 and 50-over World Cup history, the latter will step in the field with 10 wins in 10 matches in the United Arab Emirates.

As the Pakistan squad gathered for breakfast at their hotel in Dubai on the eve of the match, skipper Babar Azam had something to say.

“Relax,” he told the boys, who are carrying the weight of Pakistan’s forgettable history against India at World Cups.

Babar, who is also expected to be the talisman again for Pakistan, urged his team that it needed to hold the nerve