T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s likely playing XI against India

Pakistan cricket team think tank is expected to include seniors and experienced players in the playing XI in the all-important clash against India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The arch-rivals are set to lock horns on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The warm-up game against the defending champions West Indies, which Pakistan won by seven wickets, is the clear indication, that how the team is going to line up.

Although reports suggest that there could be one change on cards in the line-up that featured against the Windies.

One of these two – in-form batter Haider Ali and hard hitter Asif Ali – could feature in the playing XI against India.

Asif could be preferred over young Haider, because of having more experience in international cricket.

This means Pakistan could line up something like:

Batters: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali.

Bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Haris Rauf.

All-rounders: Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.