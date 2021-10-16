Oman face PNG in T20 World Cup opener

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup will get underway on Sunday with the co-host Oman taking on debutants Papua New Guinea in the tournament opener.

The first game of the day will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground and it will be the first time both the sides were squaring off against each other.

The two sides played a couple of warm-up matches heading into this fixture.

Oman locked horns against Namibia, where medium-pacer Kaleemullah showed promising form and claimed four wickets to give the co-host an early momentum.

They faced the Netherlands in their second warm-up match, where the Dutch had the batter off Oman after posting a respectable 165 runs total on the scoreboard.

Oman fell just four runs short from the target courtesy of Aqib Ilyas’ 78-run knock.

Meanwhile, PNG lost both their warm-up matches. They suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Ireland after posting just 96-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sri Lanka thrashed them by 39 runs after posting 163 runs target on the scoreboard.

The match will begin at 3:00 PM Pakistan standard time (PST).

Probable XI

Oman

Atinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar (wicketkeeper), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

Papua New Guinea Probable XI

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wicketkeeper), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Simon Atai, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper, Damien Ravu.