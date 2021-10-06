Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Cricket

National T20: Four players test positive for COVID-19

Match between Northern, Balochistan rescheduled

Posted: Oct 6, 2021
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Four Balochistan players participating in the National T20 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, PCB announced Wednesday.

The players have been placed in a 10-day quarantine, said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release. All other players were asymptomatic and tested negative, and will continue to participate in the tournament.

Other participants and their families underwent testing on Tuesday and have returned negative.

Moreover, following positive cases, the match between Northern and Balochistan has been swapped with Northern and Southern Punjab match. The game was scheduled to be played later today (Wednesday).

The match will now be played on 9 October under floodlights.

Pakistan players and player support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will participate in the National T20 on 6 and 7 October.

On 8 October, they will shift to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble, being set-up by the PCB as per the ICC regulations.

