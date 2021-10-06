Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan players test positive for coronavirus

They have been quarantined

Posted: Oct 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Four Balochistan players participating in the National T20 Cup have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been placed in a 10-day quarantine, Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.

“All other players were asymptomatic and tested negative, and will continue to participate in the tournament,” a PCB press release read.

All other participants and their families underwent testing on Tuesday and have returned negative.

Wedneday’s second match between Northern and Balochistan has been swapped with Northern and Southern Punjab match. This means Northern and Balochistan match will now be played on October 9.

The match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 7 will be played as scheduled.

“Balochistan will beef up their squad with players from their Cricket Association Championship three-day tournament side,” PCB said. “The player transfer will be from bubble-to-bubble but the replacement players will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols.”

Pakistan players and player support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will participate in the National T20 Cup on October 6 and 7.

On October 8, they will shift to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble, being set-up by the PCB as per the ICC regulations.

“The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and their families. It has also been decided the frequency of testing will be increased for the remainder of the tournament,” the press release read. 

