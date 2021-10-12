National T20: Central Punjab book final berth against KP

Kamran Akmal smashed a half-century after Qasim Akram’s brilliant spell as Central Punjab defeated Sindh in the semifinal on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 142-run target, the Wahab Riaz-led unit comfortably reached the target in 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Central Punjab suffered an early blow in the shape of Muhammad Akhlaq (nine) with only 22 runs on the scoreboard. At that stage, opener Ahmed Shehzad and wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal made a vital over a 70-run stand.

Shehzad was unlucky as he fell just a run short from a well-deserved half-century. He scored 49 with the help of four boundaries.

However, Akmal went on to score 51 off 36 balls with the help of seven boundaries and a six.

Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Mir Hamza claimed a wicket each for the losing side.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Sindh managed to post a below-par total of 141 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Inform Sharjeel Khan and Khurram Manzoor provided a 50-run stand for the first wicket. Sharjeel departed after scoring 32 off 19 while Khurram went back to the pavilion after scoring 34 off balls.

Another noticeable performance came from Sohail Khan’s bat who scored 21 off 24 balls.

For Central Punjab, Qasim Akram bowled a superb spell where he claimed figures of three for 15 in his four overs.

He was well supported by captain Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar, who claimed two wickets each.

Central Punjab will play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the National T20 on Wednesday.