Wednesday, October 27, 2021  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Amir, Harbhajan Singh engage in ugly Twitter war

Feud started on Pakistan-India match

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

A friendly banter between former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned into an ugly row on social media, when the latter took a dig at pacer’s past.

The two shared eight tweets between them in their harsh exchange of words in the early hours of Wednesday.

The feud started with Harbhajan responding to a tweet by Amir from October 25, where the latter asked how he was dealing with India’s World Cup defeat against Pakistan.

Here is their twitter conversation

FaceBook WhatsApp
harbhajan singh Mohammad Amir PAK v IND Twitter war
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Amir, Harbhajan Singh, Twitter war, PAK v IND, T20 World Cup, Cricket, Amir, Harbhajan, Amir v Harbhajan, Amir v Harbhajan twitter, Amir v Harbhajan war
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shoaib Akhtar resigns from PTV after Nauman Niaz ‘insults’ him
Shoaib Akhtar resigns from PTV after Nauman Niaz ‘insults’ him
Pakistan in touching distance from semi-final
Pakistan in touching distance from semi-final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.