Maqsood’s spot in Pakistan World Cup squad doubtful after injury

Middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood’s place in the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad is reportedly in doubt after a back complain.

The 34-year-old did not feature in the Punjab Derby, which Southern comfortably won by six wickets.

According to Geo News, the right-hander was finding it difficult to walk and was brought to a hospital for an MRI scan.

The decision on his inclusion in the squad will be made after the report.

Haider Ali, who showed promising form with the bat in the ongoing National T20, is favourite to replace the Multan Sultans batter if he is deemed unfit by medical authorities, further in the report.

Maqsood has notched 194 runs in seven games he played in the tournament, while, Haider is the third-highest runs getter in the T20 tournament, where he scored 280 runs in the same number of matches.

Players selected for the T20 World Cup will enter the ICC’s bio-secure bubble today (Friday).

Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood.

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dhani, Fakhar Zaman and Usman Qadir.