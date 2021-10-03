Malik’s brilliant helps Central Punjab down Sindh

Shoaib Malik scored a stunning half-century as Central Punjab registered a 12-run win via the DLS method against Sindh in the 16th match of the National T20 Cup at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a 169-run target, Sindh stuttered to 110 for six in 14.4 overs when rain arrived for the second consecutive night.

Sindh were 12 runs short of the par score at that stage of their innings, a ball before the rain interruption in a repeat of last night’s match, a wicket was lost.

Sindh openers Sharjeel Khan (36) and Khurram Manzoor (14) had provided the side a brisk 48-run opening stand. After Khurram’s dismissal, Sindh lost Shan Masood (12) to Wahab Riaz with the score at 76 in 7.2 overs.

From 76 to one, Sindh tumbled to 110 for six, off-spinner Qasim Akram took three wickets for 20 runs in a match winning four-over spell.

Earlier, a sensational unbeaten 85 by Shoaib helped Central Punjab recover from 105 for six to a 168 for eight total.

Central Punjab had lost wickets at regular intervals to stutter to a poor position before Shoaib rescued the side with an audacious batting display.

This was Shoaib’s 67th half-century of his T20 career. He went into the top gear in the last two overs of the innings as Mohammad Hasnain conceded 22 and Rumman Raees gave away 14 runs off the 20th over.

The right-hander hit eight fours and five sixes in his 47-ball innings.

Ahmed Shehzad contributed a run-a-ball 35. The two had come together after the early loss of captain Babar Azam (12) and Muhammad Akhlaq (7).

For Sindh, Rumman collected the second four-wicket haul of his T20 career.