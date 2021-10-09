Shoaib Malik replaces Sohaib Maqsood in World Cup squad

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has replaced the injured Sohaib Maqsood in the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad.

Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

The right-hander was ruled out of the upcoming mega-event after sustaining a back injury during the ongoing National T20 tournament.

“Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form,” said PCB Chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

Waseem decision to include Shoaib Malik in the side was taken after a discussion with the team management. “I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad.”

Earlier, sources said that Malik’s name was being discussed as a substitute player to replace injured Maqsood.

Shoaib Malik was in sublime form with the bat in the National T20, where he scored 225 runs in seven games at a impressive average of 75.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had also asked for Malik’s inclusion in the initial T20 World Cup squad.

Moreover, Shahnawaz Dhani and Khushdil Shah are also being considered as to replace the injured batter.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the batter has been ruled out of the mega-event scheduled to start from October 17.

“PCB’s chief medical officer Dr. Najeeb and Physio Cliff Deacon examined Sohaib’s injury advised him to rest,” the board said in a statement. “His replacement will be announced soon.”

Pakistan have already made three changes in the T20 World Cup squad, where Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed were picked in place of Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah and Azam Khan.

Players selected for the T20 World Cup have already entered the ICC’s bio-secure bubble on Friday.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali , Imad Wasim , Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Traveling reserves:

Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.