Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Live: England bowl out West Indies for 55

Its the 2016 final rematch

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: ICC/Twitter

Adil Rashid took four wickets in a sensational England bowling display as defending champions West Indies were dismissed for a paltry 55 in their opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

The two sides met in the tournament five years after their clash in the 2016 final when Carlos Brathwaite hit Ben Stokes for four straight sixes in the last over.

But England fired a warning to their rivals in Dubai, beginning the Super 12 stage by bowling out their opponents in 14.2 overs.

Follow the match live!

Moeen Ali opened the bowling with his off-spin and made an instant impact, first with a sharp running catch to remove Evin Lewis. He then got the wicket of Lendl Simmons.

Chis Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer tried to hit back with boundaries but Moeen struck again. 

Pace bowler Tymal Mills claimed two wickets including Gayle, the only batsman to make double figures with his 13, as West Indies crumbled in a poor batting performance from the two-time champions.

Rashid entered the attack with West Indies on 44-6 and bowled the big-hitting Andre Russell for nought. He took two more wickets in successive balls in his next over and then wrapped up the innings.

He returned outstanding figures of 4-2 from his 2.2 overs of leg-spin.

West Indies though avoided their worst T20 total of 45 against the same opposition in 2019.

Teams

FaceBook WhatsApp
England T20 World Cup West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Eng vs WI, T20 World Cup
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
T20 World Cup: West Indies including four in action today
T20 World Cup: West Indies including four in action today
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.