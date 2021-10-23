Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
Live blog: Australia opt to bat against South Africa

Match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Photo: AFP

News from the center is that Australia have won the toss and captain Aaron Finch has decided to bowl first.

Live Updates:

Here is South Africa’s lineup

Let’s take a look at Australia’s starting lineup:

Both the teams have met once in the tournament were Aussies secured a comfortable victory.

Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Super 12 match between Australia and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium.

