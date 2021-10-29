Friday, October 29, 2021  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Live: Afghanistan win toss, bat first against Pakistan

Match to be played in Dubai

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Photo: ICC/Twitter

Hello and welcome to Samaa Sports live blog of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Group 2 match against Afghanistan.

As unexpected as it sounds, it is the top-of-the-table clash of the group, with Pakistan leading after two wins against India and New Zealand, and Afghanistan placed second after a massive 130-run over Scotland.

Afghanistan’s position in the group is no fluke. Though they faced an inexperienced side in Scotland, their flamboyant approach to the game must be well under Pakistan’s observation.

Mohammad Nabi’s side has all that is required to be considered dangerous: hard-hitting and technically well-equipped batters, genuine pacers and arguably the best spinners in the tournament.

On the dry Dubai pitch, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman’s mystery spin and Rashid Khan’s genuine leg-break capabilities will need to be maneuvered by Pakistan.

Babar Azam and his men will, however, look to carry on their confidence and form after beating two very dangerous sides.

FOLLOW LIVE SCORECARD

Teams

Toss

AFGHANISTAN HAVE WON THE TOSS AND OPTED TO BAT FIRST

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pak vs Afg, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Pak Afg, Pak Afg live, Pak Afg live updates, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi, T20 World Cup, Pak Afg T20, Live Pak afg t20, ICC T20 World Cup
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan face Afghanistan with top spot on the line
Pakistan face Afghanistan with top spot on the line
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.