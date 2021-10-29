Live: Afghanistan win toss, bat first against Pakistan

Hello and welcome to Samaa Sports live blog of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Group 2 match against Afghanistan.

As unexpected as it sounds, it is the top-of-the-table clash of the group, with Pakistan leading after two wins against India and New Zealand, and Afghanistan placed second after a massive 130-run over Scotland.

Afghanistan’s position in the group is no fluke. Though they faced an inexperienced side in Scotland, their flamboyant approach to the game must be well under Pakistan’s observation.

Mohammad Nabi’s side has all that is required to be considered dangerous: hard-hitting and technically well-equipped batters, genuine pacers and arguably the best spinners in the tournament.

On the dry Dubai pitch, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman’s mystery spin and Rashid Khan’s genuine leg-break capabilities will need to be maneuvered by Pakistan.

Babar Azam and his men will, however, look to carry on their confidence and form after beating two very dangerous sides.

Teams

This is Pakistan's line up for today's game



The winner will top Group 2 😍



This is Pakistan's line up for today's game

Toss

AFGHANISTAN HAVE WON THE TOSS AND OPTED TO BAT FIRST