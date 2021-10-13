Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Cricket

National T20 final Live – Shehzad, Akmal depart after solid partnership

Match is being played in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won the toss and opted to field first in the final of the National T20 Cup being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

OUT! The captain striker for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa! Well-set Ahmed Shehzad tries to go hard against Iftikhar Ahmed, the ball rises high up in the air and Sahibzada Farhan taken an easy catch!

CP 89-3 (11.3 overs)

OUT! The partnership is broken, Kamran Akmal is gone after scoring 42 off 29 balls after he misses Khalid Usman’s delivery in an attempt to heave it towards midwicket, but gets stumped! Hussain Talat comes in for Central Punjab.

CP 85-2 (10.2 overs)

End of powerplay! After losing the first wicket early, Ahmed Shehzad and Kamran Akmal fight back for Central Punjab.

CP 51-1 (6.0 overs)

OUT! Great start for the Iftikhar Ahmed-led unit as Mohammad Akhlaq departed without troubling the scorers.

CP 0-1 (0.2 Over)

Here is Central Punjab’s lineup

Let’s take a look at the staring lineup of the defending champions

Welcome to the live blog for the National T20 final between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Central Punjab Cricket khyber pakhtunkhwa live updates National T20
 
National T20
 
 
 
 
 
 
