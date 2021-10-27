Live score: England restrict Bangladesh to 124

Match Status : England need 121 runs in 19.5 remaining overs
|Batsman
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
Liton Das
|
c LS Livingstone b MM Ali
|
9
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
112.5
|
Naim Sheikh
|
c Chris Woakes b MM Ali
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
71.43
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
c AU Rashid b Chris Woakes
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
57.14
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
lbw b LS Livingstone
|
29
|
30
|
3
|
0
|
96.67
|
Mahmudullah
|
c Chris Woakes b LS Livingstone
|
19
|
24
|
1
|
0
|
79.17
|
Afif Hossain
|
runout (Jos Buttler / TS Mills)
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
83.33
|
Nurul Hasan
|
c Jos Buttler b TS Mills
|
16
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
88.89
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
c Chris Woakes b TS Mills
|
11
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
110
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Not out
|
19
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
211.11
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
b TS Mills
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Moeen Ali
|
3
|
18
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
6
|
Chris Woakes
|
4
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
14
|
3
|
Adil Rashid
|
4
|
35
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
8.75
|
Chris Jordan
|
2
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
7.5
|
Tymal Mills
|
4
|
27
|
3
|
0
|
9
|
6.75
|
Liam Livingstone
|
3
|
15
|
2
|
0
|
8
|
5
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal
|
Liton Das
|
1-14
|
2.2
|
caught
|
Naim Sheikh
|
2-14
|
2.3
|
caught
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
3-26
|
5.2
|
caught
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
4-63
|
10.4
|
lbw
|
Afif Hossain
|
5-73
|
12.4
|
runout
|
Mahmudullah
|
6-83
|
14.5
|
caught
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
7-98
|
17.1
|
caught
|
Nurul Hasan
|
8-124
|
19.5
|
caught
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
9-124
|
19.6
|
bowled
|Batsmen
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
Jason Roy
|
Not out
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
400
|
Jos Buttler
|
Not out
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
0.1
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal