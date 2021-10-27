Live score: England restrict Bangladesh to 124

Wednesday, October 27, 2021  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1443
Live Score England vs Bangladesh - England need 121 runs in 19.5 remaining overs - SAMAA
ALL FIXTURES

Live Score Card

Match Status : England need 121 runs in 19.5 remaining overs

Batsman How Out R B 4s 6s SR

Liton Das

c LS Livingstone b MM Ali

9

8

2

0

112.5

Naim Sheikh

c Chris Woakes b MM Ali

5

7

0

0

71.43

Shakib Al Hasan

c AU Rashid b Chris Woakes

4

7

0

0

57.14

Mushfiqur Rahim

lbw b LS Livingstone

29

30

3

0

96.67

Mahmudullah

c Chris Woakes b LS Livingstone

19

24

1

0

79.17

Afif Hossain

runout (Jos Buttler / TS Mills)

5

6

1

0

83.33

Nurul Hasan

c Jos Buttler b TS Mills

16

18

0

0

88.89

Mahedi Hasan

c Chris Woakes b TS Mills

11

10

2

0

110

Nasum Ahmed

Not out

19

9

1

2

211.11

Mustafizur Rahman

b TS Mills

0

1

0

0

0
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Moeen Ali

3

18

2

0

9

6

Chris Woakes

4

12

1

0

14

3

Adil Rashid

4

35

0

0

8

8.75

Chris Jordan

2

15

0

0

4

7.5

Tymal Mills

4

27

3

0

9

6.75

Liam Livingstone

3

15

2

0

8

5
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

Liton Das

1-14

2.2

caught

Naim Sheikh

2-14

2.3

caught

Shakib Al Hasan

3-26

5.2

caught

Mushfiqur Rahim

4-63

10.4

lbw

Afif Hossain

5-73

12.4

runout

Mahmudullah

6-83

14.5

caught

Mahedi Hasan

7-98

17.1

caught

Nurul Hasan

8-124

19.5

caught

Mustafizur Rahman

9-124

19.6

bowled
Batsmen How Out R B 4s 6s SR

Jason Roy

Not out

4

1

1

0

400

Jos Buttler

Not out

0

0

0

0

0
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Shakib Al Hasan

0.1

4

0

0

0

24
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

