Live: New Zealand lose three wickets after steady start

Hello and welcome to Samaa Sports live blog of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match against New Zealand.

The two teams meet at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, two days after Pakistan’s historic ten-wicket win over arch-rivals India. For New Zealand, its the first match of their T20 World Cup campaign.

The Kiwis’ abrupt withdrawal from their tour of Pakistan on the eve of the first One-day International back in September adds a unique context to the fixture, which historically has been just another match between two quality sides.

13.1 | New Zealand 90-4

OUT! Hassan Ali’s return throw crashes into the stumps to run-out Williamson!

13.0 | New Zealand 90-3

Three FOURS for New Zealand in Shadab’s over, one due to Asif Ali’s misfield. New Zealand have found rhythm again.

12.0 | New Zealand 75-3

A SIX and a FOUR by Kane Williamson in Hafeez’s over gives New Zealand some breathing space.

11.0 | New Zealand 63-3

Shadab bowls another good over

10.0 | 60-3 New Zealand 60-3

Only four runs come from Hafeez’s first over. New Zealand flow has been broken.

9.1 | New Zealand 56-3

OUT! Mohammad Hafeez comes in and strikes first ball! Jimmy Neesham departs after trying to clear the square-leg boundary!

9.0 | New Zealand 56-2

Eight runs come from a successful over from Imad.

8.2 | New Zealand 54-2

OUT! Mitchell hits Imad for a six straight down the ground, but miscues one towards long-on on the next ball and Fakhar Zaman takes an easy catch!

8.0 | New Zealand 48-1

Shadab Khan introduced into the attack and gives away only three runs.

7.0 | New Zealand 45-1

Imad allows only three runs in this one.

6.0 | New Zealand 42-1

Haris gets a wicket, but concedes a FOUR thanks to a misdirected yorker on the last ball.

5.2 |New Zealand 36-1

OUT! Haris Rauf follows Guptill with a fast yorker, which ricochets from the right-hander’s pads onto the stumps!

5.0 | New Zealand 36-0

Hassan Ali comes in to bowl. After being hit for a huge SIX over long-on by Mitchell, he comes back with some slower ones to contain the flow of runs, only to get it hit for a FOUR on the last ball.

4.0 | New Zealand 21-0

Once again, Imad Wasim’s over ends with a FOUR! Guptill makes room and cuts it with precision.

3.0 | New Zealand 15-0

Daryl Mitchell smashes a half-tracker by Shaheen through the off side for FOUR on the penultimate ball of the over, which sees eight runs conceded.

2.0 | New Zealand 7-0

Imad Wasim bowls from the other end, concedes seven runs as Martin Guptill hits cuts for a FOUR on the last ball.

1.0 | New Zealand 0-0

Shaheen Shah Afridi starts off with a maiden over.

TOSS: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to field first. They’ve decided to go with the same XI that beat India.

“Hopefully we can take early wickets and restrict them to a low score. Dew is also a factor,” said Babar after the toss. “Winning always gives confidence, especially when it comes in the first game of the tournament.

“Boys are keen to maintain the performance today as well. There is always room for improvement. Same team for us.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson names his bowling line-up and had something to say about the crowd as well. “It’s nice to get started. Obviously a nice crowd out there, even if they are against us a bit,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Lockie Ferguson is ruled out of the tournament. Adam Milne joins the squad.

“We’re having Tim, Trent, Ish, Santner and Neesham as our bowlers.”

This is New Zealand’s line up for the fixture



Follow live updates here 👉https://t.co/MAWtVHmMhN #PAKvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TTBvrGxAic — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) October 26, 2021

INJURY UPDATE: Huge blow for New Zealand as fast-bowler Lockie Ferguson is ruled out of the game due to a calf tear. Adam Milne comes in as his replacement in the squad.

Pakistan reach Sharjah Cricket Stadium ahead of their #T20WorldCup match against New Zealand.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/aQmethGv9E — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 26, 2021

Look ahead at today’s @T20WorldCup match in Sharjah against @TheRealPCB with Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi and Luke Ronchi. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz from 3am NZT. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z96G8c3kHv — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 26, 2021

Sending best wishes and duas to our team 🇵🇰 for #PakvsNz. The whole nation is standing behind you boys and praying for your success 🙌🏼 — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) October 26, 2021

From a purely cricketing point of view too, Pakistan go into the match as World Cup favourites after they outclassed India in the Group 2 opener.

They look dangerous in all departments with captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan leading the batting line from the top and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi being a genuine threat with the new ball.

Pakistan’s middle-order is yet to be tested, but the bowling attack looks very able.

New Zealand will be mainly relying on the experience they possess in the form of captain Kane Williamson and opener Martin Guptil with the bat and pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult with the ball.

Spinner Ish Sodhi will have to play a crucial role given the conditions at play, while fast-bowler Lockie Ferguson will test Pakistan with his pace and bounce.