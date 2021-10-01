Friday, October 1, 2021  | 23 Safar, 1443
Learned a lot from watching Babar Azam’s century: Haider Ali

Right-hander scored unbeaten 91 on Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Young top-order batter Haider Ali has said that he has learned a lot from watching Central Punjab captain Babar Azam bat in the first innings.

The 20-year-old smashed unbeaten 91 of 53 balls to help Northern chase 201 against the Babar Azam-led side on Thursday in the National T20 Cup.

“I’m feeling great because, the way Babar Azam played in the first innings where he scored a century, I learned a lot from watching him,” Haider told Pakistan Cricket Board after the game.

The right-hander, who struck six boundaries and the same number of maximums in his sensational innings, added that he tried to replicate Babar’s marathon 105-run innings.  

“I tried to do the same that how he improvised, rotated the strike, and how he scored runs against different bowlers, he said. “I targeted some bowlers and tried to rotate strike like him.”

Speaking about his batting plan, the Peshawar Zalmi star said that he tried to keep it simple. “My plan to play according to the situation and play proper cricketing shots.”

Haidar also said that he was well supported by Mohammad Nawaz (41) and Asif Ali (28) during the innings.

He went on to add that the innings will further boost his confidence and will improve his performance in the tournament. “I gained a lot of confidence when I scored fifty in the first match,” he said. “I had said that I will try to carry on this form and today’s innings will boost my confidence even high.”

Babar Azam Cricket Haider Ali National T20
 
