KP register dominating 55-run victory over Balochistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outclassed Balochistan to register a dominating 55-run victory in the 15th match of National T20 Cup played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Set a 203 run target, Balochistan limped to 147 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

Sohail Akhtar was the only one to give a decent fight to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers as the right-hander hit five sixes and two fours in his 61 off 43 balls.

Opener Abdullah Shafique with 24, Haris Sohail and Umaid Asif with 17 runs each were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Balochistan had crashed to 83 for seven in their chase before Sohail brought some late-order fight to narrow the defeat margin for his side.

All-rounder Asif Afridi took three wickets for only eight runs from his wily left-arm-spin. Fast bowler Arshad Iqbal took three wickets for 16 runs.

Earlier, Balochistan’s captain Bismillah Khan won the toss and opted to field. KP openers Israrullah and Mohammad Rizwan cut loose after a cautious start.

Israrullah was dismissed by Amad Butt for 19 with the wicket falling at 43.

Rizwan added 37 with Sahibzada Farhan before falling to Kashif Bhatti for 40 (34 balls, five fours, one six). Asif who was promoted as a pinch-hitter scored 16 off four balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed carried the momentum with a blazing 36 off 18 balls. Farhan top-scored for the side with 43 off 31 balls.

Musadiq Ahmed and Adil Amin added 42 for the unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership to propel KP past the 200-run mark. Musadiq remained unbeaten on 17 while Adil scored 26 off 13.