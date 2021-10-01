Friday, October 1, 2021  | 23 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Is Umar Akmal quitting Pakistan for US?

Batsman left the country in wee hours on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan middle-order batter Umar Akmal has departed to the United States in wee hours on Friday.

The 31-year-old made the development public in a Tweet requesting fans for their support.

However, Cricket Pakistan citing its sources revealed that that the cricketer will also play come matches during his time in the US.

Akmal, who is part of the Central Punjab’s second XI side, is also keen on securing a long-term contract similar to opener Sami Aslam, further in the report.

Aslam had left the country for US after being ignored for selection in Pakistan’s last tour of New Zealand, towards the end of 2020.

The former Quetta Gladiators batsman may consider returning to Pakistan of he is selected in the playing XI for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, scoring 1,003, 3,194 and 1,690 runs in the three formats respectively.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan umar akmal Umar Akmal to US US US Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Umar Akmal, US, Pakistan, Cricket, Umar Akmal to US, US Cricket,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.