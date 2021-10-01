Is Umar Akmal quitting Pakistan for US?

Pakistan middle-order batter Umar Akmal has departed to the United States in wee hours on Friday.

The 31-year-old made the development public in a Tweet requesting fans for their support.

However, Cricket Pakistan citing its sources revealed that that the cricketer will also play come matches during his time in the US.

Akmal, who is part of the Central Punjab’s second XI side, is also keen on securing a long-term contract similar to opener Sami Aslam, further in the report.

Aslam had left the country for US after being ignored for selection in Pakistan’s last tour of New Zealand, towards the end of 2020.

The former Quetta Gladiators batsman may consider returning to Pakistan of he is selected in the playing XI for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is, scoring 1,003, 3,194 and 1,690 runs in the three formats respectively.