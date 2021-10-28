Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

India-Pakistan final will help improve countries’ relations: Saqlain Mushtaq

Head coach reveals 'the best thing' about their first match

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan and India meeting each other in the T20 World Cup final will help improve the relations between the two countries, Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has said.

“It is our neghbouring country, if we play two matches aginst them then our relations will improve,” said Saqlain while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Saqlain believed the post-match pictures that went viral after the Super 12 fixture between the sent a strong message to the whole world.

The photographers captured moments when Indian captain Virat Kohli was embracing Pakistan batsmen Mohammad Rizwan to congratulate him for the win.

Other pictures showed Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shahnawaz Dahani interacting with former India skipper and now mentor MS Dhoni.

“The way Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni interacted with our players and how people commented, it was the best thing about that match,” said Saqlain.

“The message that went out was that we are humans and we have love between us and we don’t care about other things.

“Hats off to Babar, Rizwan, Dahani, Malik, Hafeezm, Virat and Dhoni, they gave a strong message through that picture for the world and the two countries.”

Pakistan beat India in their opening fixture by 10 wickets. Kohli said his team was “outplayed” in the contest.

Saqlain said if Pakistan meet India in the final and beat them, it would prove the former as genuine World Cup winners.

“If we face India in the final then it will be great, not because we have beaten them or we’ve become big headed, but because if you really want to become a world champion you should be thoroughly checked and it should be proven to the world that you are really world champions,” said the former off-spinner.

The match-up would also benefit world cricket as a whole, Saqlain believed. “If India come in the final against us, then the ICC, the fans and the cricketing world will have some fun.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan vs India Saqlain Mushtaq T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India-Pakistan, India pakistan final, saqlain mushtaq, india pakistan t20, india pakistan t20 world cup final, india pakistan relations, t20 world cup, t20 world cup final
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan in touching distance from semi-final
Pakistan in touching distance from semi-final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.