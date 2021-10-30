Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
Cricket

Impressive Pakistan edge out India in ICC T20 rankings

Men-in-Green register three back-to-back victories in T20 World Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

After defeating India in the ICC T20 World Cup, dominating Pakistan have now dethroned their arch-rivals from the second spot in the latest team rankings.

The Men-in-Green achieved this feat after registering a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, their third back-to-back victory in the ongoing competition.

Before the start of the tournament, Pakistan were five points behind India. They are now ranked second with 265 points while India have 264 points.

England still are on top with 279 points.

Meanwhile, Star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf also witness significant improvement in their rankings.

Haris Rauf has romped into the top 20s, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has closed the gap to being included in the top 10 bowlers.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has moved three places up to the fourth position, behind Dawid Malan, Babar Azam and Aiden Markram.

Rizwan scored 79 against India and 33 against New Zealand in the first two T20 World Cup matches.

Cricket ICC PAK v IND Pakistan rankings
 
