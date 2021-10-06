Haysman praises Malik, expects changes in Pakistan World Cup squad

Renowned South African commentator Mike Haysman believes that Pakistan could be making some changes in the T20 World Cup squad after some impressive individual performances in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

The Rawalpindi-leg of the tournament saw some great performances, while at the same time Azam Khan, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Sohaib Maqsood failed miserably, leaving selectors to reconsider their decision to include them in the squad.

“It was good to see some individual performances from the guys who are picked in the T20 World Cup squad,” said Haysman while speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board podcast.

“I’m also impressed with the performances from the other folks, who are outside the squad, and I think maybe they might have a couple of guys sitting up and taking notice,” he added.

Haysman, who is in the commentary panel for the National T20 Cup, was in awe of Shoaib Malik’s brilliant 85-run knock for Central Punjab against Sindh.

The 60-year-old said that the knock had taken him in the past when South Africa toured Pakistan in 2003.

“I’m pretty sure it was in Lahore in 2003, I was in Pakistan when South Africa were touring here and he scored 90 out of nowhere to win the game for Pakistan in no time,” he recalled. “I don’t forget that knock for two reasons, one the way he controlled things his power hitting and the fact that at the stadium, which I think is a very special stadium.”

He said Malik’s against Sindh was very similar to that. “The way he played there and the same he played in Pindi the other night was really impressive,” he added. According to him, it was the highlight of the tournament.

Haysman was also excited to see the rise of Sindh pacer Shahnawaz Dhani. “He has got excitement about the game, brings energy every time,” he said. “He is sort of the guy who lights fire and lifts the whole team whenever he gets the wicket. That is priceless.”