Grassroots cricket needs attention: Ramiz tells First Boards officials

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has said that grassroots cricket needs attention as it has been neglected for year.

The PCB Chief made these comments during the meeting with Chairpersons and Chief Executives of the First Boards at the National High Performance Centre.

According to a statement issued by the board, he also shared his vision that revolved around grassroots cricket.

Ramiz emphasised on the quick resumption of schools and club activities as well as infrastructure upgradation so that the youngsters received the best playing facilities and environment to display and demonstrate their talent.

“The grassroots cricket level tier deserves attention as it has been a neglected field for years, resulting in marginalising our growth canvas,” he said. “Under my watch, cricket nurseries will have a permanent importance.

“I acknowledge and appreciate the good work done at the provincial level by the First Boards and look forward to continuing to work collectively to bring a change to the Pakistan cricket landscape.”