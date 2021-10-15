Grant Bradburn steps down to pursue new coaching opportunities

Former New Zealand spinner Grant Bradburn has stepped down from the Head of High Performance Coaching role to pursue further coaching opportunities, PCB announced Friday.

Bradburn seared Pakistan as side’s fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve Pakistan, providing challenge and support, to drive the players, coaches and teams forward,” said Grant Bradburn as quoted in the press release. “I will leave PCB grateful for the wonderful opportunities and the experiences I have gained.”

The former Blackcaps spinner said that he felt welcomed and valued by his present and former PCB colleagues, players, officials and the Pakistan public.

“I have always felt safe here, loved exploring this wonderful country and made many lifetime friends.”

“Grant served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication,” said Nadeem Khan, the Director High Performance. “I thank Grant for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and wish him well in his future endeavours.”