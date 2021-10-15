Five players to watch out at ICC T20 World Cup

As T20 World Cup is about to begin in a couple of days, former Pakistan cricketer turn commentator Bazid Khan picks out his five players to watch out in the mega event.

The tournament’s Super-12 qualifying round will begin from October 17 with a game between Oman and Papua New Guinea while Bangladesh will face Scotland later in the day.

The former batter believes the fans need to keep an eye on these five players as he backed them to perform well based on their skillsets and would bring excitement in the tournament.

Rashid Khan

“Players to watch for me, Rashid Khan is number one,” said Bazid while speaking to International Cricket Council.

The 40-year-old said that conditions in UAE will suit the Afghanistan star, who bowls a bit quick, has some spin and bowls accurately. “It will be difficult for the batter to attack him in UAE conditions where sometimes he gets odd bounce.”

Mohammad Rizwan

“Mohammad Rizwan has been in tremendous form for the last two years in T20 cricket,” he said. Since he started playing as an opener, the flow of runs from his bat is not stopping.

The former batter said that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter is used too of playing on slow pitches, plays sweep shot and spinner well. “I think he will have any difficulty at all in those conditions. Plus he is doing an excellent job behind the stumps.”

Nicholas Pooran

Bazid termed the West Indies wicketkeeper-batter an impact player and a power hitter who can change the came in the span of three to five overs.

“Recently, Pooran has not been in good form, but he has the ability to change the game from any position,” he said.

David Malan

Bazid said that David Malan needs to be in-form and perform well if England want to have a good tournament. In his view, he is a batter who takes time to settle on the crease, which is ideal in these conditions.

“It is difficult for power hitters to go all out for the first ball,” he said. “The way Malan sets himself and builds the innings, in my opinion, is quite effective in UAE conditions.”

Ravindra Jadeja

For his final pick, Bazid picked Jadeja, who he terms it, a kind of a complete package, which every team wants in their lineup.

“Whether you look at his batting, bowling or fielding, he is the best package for any side,” he said. He is a huge asset for any team, his left-arm spin, which is lethal and accurate, a handy batsman and cherry on the top is his fielding, which makes him very dangerous in these conditions.