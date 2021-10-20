Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
Fayyaz Butt: Oman pacer who represented Pakistan alongside Babar

Pacer claimed three wickets against Bangladesh

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: ICC T20 World Cup


Did you know? Oman pacer Fayyaz Butt, who is currently representing the side in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has played for the Pakistan Under-19s alongside current Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The 28-year-old was part of the Pakistan U-19 team, which participated in the U-19 World Cup in 2010.

Butt played a crucial role in Pakistan’s victory over India at the event, registering figures of 4-27, including dismissals of current Indian stars KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, and was named the player-of-the-match.

Overall, the right-arm pacer picked up nine wickets in five games. Pakistan qualified for the final of the tournament and lost to Australia by 25 runs.

The Sialkot-born moved to Oman soon and made his debut at the international level in 2018. He has three wickets in five One-day Internationals and 13 wickets in 15 T20 Internationals.

Fayyaz was part of the Oman side that played against Bangladesh in the Round 1 match of the T20 World Cup. He bagged three wickets for 30 runs and also claimed a stellar catch off his bowling to dismiss Mahedi Hasan.

