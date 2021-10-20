Fayyaz Butt: Oman pacer who represented Pakistan alongside Babar



Did you know? Oman pacer Fayyaz Butt, who is currently representing the side in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has played for the Pakistan Under-19s alongside current Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The 28-year-old was part of the Pakistan U-19 team, which participated in the U-19 World Cup in 2010.

Butt played a crucial role in Pakistan’s victory over India at the event, registering figures of 4-27, including dismissals of current Indian stars KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, and was named the player-of-the-match.

Fayyaz Butt to KL Rahul in 2010🤩



The batsman in this video has played 127 games for his country🤟



The bowler in this video didn’t play a single domestic game in Pakistan🤦‍♂️



This is the difference in how India and Pakistan develop cricketers🧐#PAK



pic.twitter.com/KjOyb0sUIG — Haroon (@hazharoon) October 18, 2021

Overall, the right-arm pacer picked up nine wickets in five games. Pakistan qualified for the final of the tournament and lost to Australia by 25 runs.

The Sialkot-born moved to Oman soon and made his debut at the international level in 2018. He has three wickets in five One-day Internationals and 13 wickets in 15 T20 Internationals.

Fayyaz was part of the Oman side that played against Bangladesh in the Round 1 match of the T20 World Cup. He bagged three wickets for 30 runs and also claimed a stellar catch off his bowling to dismiss Mahedi Hasan.