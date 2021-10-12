Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Farhan, Iftikhar inspire KP to National T20 final

The defending champions register a stunning five-wicket win

Posted: Oct 12, 2021
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Opener Sahibzada Farhan and all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed starred as Khyber Pakhtunkhawa reached the National T20 final on Tuesday.

In reply to the 157-run target, the defending champions comfortably reached the target in 19.1 overs with five wickets in hand at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Farhan, who is the leading runs getter in the tournament, along with Kamran Ghulam proved a solid start to the side. Farhan scored 53 off 39 delivers with the help of seven boundaries and a six, while Ghulam managed to post 35.

However, It was Iftikhar, who stole the show with the late 45-run onslaught facing just 17 deliveries to hand KP a berth in the final.

For Northern, Nauman Ali claimed a wicket for 17 runs in his four-over spell.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, the Umar Amin-led unit managed to post 156-8 on the scoreboard.

All the top-order batters got the start, but they failed to capitalize. Nasir Nawaz (27) and Ali Imran (24) provided a solid 48-run stand for the first wicket.

However, Northern lost the momentum of the innings following Nawaz’s departure. Zeeshan Malik contributed 29, while captain Umar scored just 22.

For KP, Arshad Iqbal was the pick among the bowlers as he claimed three wickets for 35 runs in his four-over spell.

KP will play with the winner of the second semi-final between Sindh and Central Punjab.

