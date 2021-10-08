Dialogue under way to reschedule Pakistan tour: New Zealand Cricket

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that talks are under way to reschedule their tour of Pakistan.

The Blackcaps called off their limited-overs tour just hours before the first ODI at Pinidi Cricket Stadium citing security concerns.

According to a report in the NZ Herald, “dialogue is under way” between NZC Chief Executive David White and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Interim Chief Executive Saleem Naseer with both parties “open to the Black Caps returning before the end of the current future tours programme cycle in 2023”.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja also hinted at the development while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Sports on Thursday.

“They are under pressure and will reschedule the series,” said the PCB chief. “Good news is due next week.”

The last time the Black Caps played in Pakistan was 18 years ago.

The Black Caps’ next matches are set to be at the T20 World Cup, which begins in the United Arab Emirates at the end of October. Their first opponent will be Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.