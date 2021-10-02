Saturday, October 2, 2021  | 24 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Cricketers mourn loss of legendary comedian Omer Sharif

The 66-year-old passed away in Germany

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricketers have expressed grief over the demise of legendary comedian Omer Sharif.

Omer Sharif had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health deteriorated during his flight to the US.

He was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions. The 66-year-old passed away while hospitalised in Germany.

Cricketers mourned the death of a man who had entertained entire nation for decades.

