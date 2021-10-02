Cricketers mourn loss of legendary comedian Omer Sharif

Pakistan cricketers have expressed grief over the demise of legendary comedian Omer Sharif.

Omer Sharif had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health deteriorated during his flight to the US.

He was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions. The 66-year-old passed away while hospitalised in Germany.

Cricketers mourned the death of a man who had entertained entire nation for decades.

Sad news King of comedy is passed away. Condolences to his family & to all fans #umarsharif May Allah bless him jannah 🤲🏼 Aameen pic.twitter.com/8nHHN1aViV — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 2, 2021

Umar Sharif sahab put smiles on our faces, he made us laugh. May he rest in peace. A true Pakistani hero. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. pic.twitter.com/84s2Psjivz — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 2, 2021

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رٰجِعونَ عمر شریف صاحب کا انتقال ہو گیا اللہ تعالی انُکی مغفرت فرمائے آمین — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) October 2, 2021

Rest in peace Umar Sharif sb🤲🏼 Thank you for your invaluable services for Pakistan and making us laugh with your eternal comedy over the years. You’ll be missed forever! pic.twitter.com/zvdoKIuCJ3 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 2, 2021

I am so heart broken on the death of #UmerShareef sb. He was indeed the undisputed king of comedy and the legend of Pakistan. May Allah SWT forgive him, elevate his ranks and grant him Jannatul Firdaus, Ameen. Please recite Surah Fatiha for his soul. #Respect pic.twitter.com/c2DBElmNBE — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 2, 2021

Umer Shareef sb and all his performances were filled with the love for Pakistan. This is indeed a huge loss for us. May Allah SWT give him Jannatul Firdaus, ameen. Please recite Surah Fatiha and Duroode Pak for his kind soul.



Sitam Zareefi zara to dekho

Hansaane wala rula k utha pic.twitter.com/EgteMuv6XU — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 2, 2021

Deeply saddened on the demise of Sir #UmarSharif. We lost a great legend today. A man who spread smiles all around the world. He will always be remembered. May Allah bless him with high ranks in jannat-ul firdous. Aameen. pic.twitter.com/puL1xA1WRz — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) October 2, 2021

Heartbreaking news to hear about the passing away of the legendary Umar Sharif sb😣 inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. May Allah bless his soul with peace 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ge9p63tDpn — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) October 2, 2021

Legendary Umar Sharif sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow & sadness. He has spread so much happiness & laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever.



ان للہ وانا الیہ راجعون #UmarSharif pic.twitter.com/YUhkUadzQY — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 2, 2021

لوگوں کو ہنسانا دنیا کا مشکل ترین کام ہے لیکن عمر شریف نے یہ کام خوب مہارت سے کیا۔۔ میں نے ہمیشہ انکی کامیڈی انجوائے کی۔ انکے پاس بے پناہ ہنر تھا، وہ بولتے تو کوئی انکو میچ نہ کر پاتا۔ سب کو ہنسانے والا، سب کو رلا گیا۔۔ ہم سب انکے جدا ہونے پر غمگین ہیں۔ اللہ مغفرت کرے آمین — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 2, 2021

Quite heartbreaking to lose another gem of our country. Dil Toot Gaya😭. Umar Shariff was LARGER then Life. His legacy and his immense love for Pakistan will always be remembered. Aik ahad tamam howa!

May Allah ta'ala grant him the highest ranks in Jannatul Firdaus. #Ameen pic.twitter.com/AzBCqROx4R — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 2, 2021

What a heartbreaking news! Sir #UmarSharif was our legend, our pride and an icon. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. His work and his services will always be remembered. May Allah SWT meet him with smile and keep his soul in His shade of love, Ameen. #Respect pic.twitter.com/FvL7ZBzYdm — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 2, 2021