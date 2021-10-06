Central Punjab end Sindh’s dominance at National T20 points table

A disciplined bowling performance from Central Punjab followed by Hussain Talat’s classy half-century saw their side to the top of the points table.

Chasing a modest 129-run target against Sindh, the Hasan Ali-led side comfortably reached home with eight wickets in hand at the Gaddafi Stadium.

This was Central Punjab’s second win over Sindh in the season after they had beaten Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side by 12 runs (DLS method) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

CP pacers ensured Sindh’s innings never took off as Faheem Ashraf removed Sharjeel Khan (0) in the first over and Khurram Manzoor (2), the most successful batter in the National T20 history, in his next.

Sameen Gul and Wahab Riaz accounted for a batter each in the fourth and fifth overs as Sindh managed a paltry 32 in the powerplay.

That Sindh bowlers had something to bowl at was because of their captain Sarfaraz who scored a fighting half-century.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 37-ball 54, hitting five fours and a six, and stitched partnerships worth 35 and 41 with Danish Aziz and Anwar Ali – who scored 20 runs each.

Sarfaraz smashed two fours and a six in the final over, bowled by Wahab, as Sindh finished at 128 for seven.

Central Punjab overhauled the target in 15.4 overs thanks to Hussain Talat’s 13th half-century. The left-handed batter made sure his side cross the line without any further hiccups after they lost two wickets for 33 runs in five overs.

He smashed eight fours and a six in his unbeaten 52-ball knock and stitched a solid partnership with Shoaib Malik (40 not out off 25, four fours and a six) worth 98.