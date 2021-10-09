Bishop happy to see Haider in Pakistan World Cup squad

Former West Indies cricketer turned commentator Ian Bishop has backed Pakistan batter Haider Ali for good performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The top-order batter was in sublime form in the ongoing National T20. He managed to impress with back to back remarkable performances and was named in the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad in place of pacer Mohammad Hasnain, who was struggling for form.

In a Tweet, the 53-year-old has hopped that the Peshawar Zalmi star makes full use of the opportunity.

Happy for Haider Ali. I hope he makes best use of the opportunity. PLEASE!!! — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 8, 2021

Haider is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 317 runs in only 8 innings, averaging 63.40 with a strike rate of 146.75.