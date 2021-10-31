Babar’s mother was on ‘ventilator’ during Pakistan-India clash: says father

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s mother was on ventilator when he led the Men-in-Green to a historic win against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, father revealed Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who is leading the Pakistan team for the first time at an ICC event, scored an unbeaten 68 in the game, which they won by 10 wickets.

Taking to Instagram, Babar’s father revealed that the captain led his side to three wins on the trot “in severe distress”.

Later, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Babar’s father also requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to let him meet his son at this difficult time.

Instagram post by the father of Babar Azam – the mother of Babar was in ventilator when Babar played all the three matches in the T20 World Cup 2021. pic.twitter.com/YJoWQmiXfJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2021

“I was planning to return home today but Babar’s mother called and asked me to stay in UAE as she is now feeling much better,” Azam concluded.