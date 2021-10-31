Sunday, October 31, 2021  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1443
Cricket

Babar’s mother was on ‘ventilator’ during Pakistan-India clash: says father

Batter led the side to three wins on a trot

Posted: Oct 31, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2021

Photo: Instagram

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s mother was on ventilator when he led the Men-in-Green to a historic win against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, father revealed Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who is leading the Pakistan team for the first time at an ICC event, scored an unbeaten 68 in the game, which they won by 10 wickets.

Taking to Instagram, Babar’s father revealed that the captain led his side to three wins on the trot “in severe distress”.

Later, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Babar’s father also requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to let him meet his son at this difficult time.

“I was planning to return home today but Babar’s mother called and asked me to stay in UAE as she is now feeling much better,” Azam concluded.

Babar Azam PAK v IND T20 World Cup
 
