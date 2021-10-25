Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli: A cover drive comparison

In Pakistan’s historic victory over arch-rivals India, the first time in a World Cup fixture, both teams’ captains Babar Azam and Virat Kohli scored fifties.

The two, considered among the top three batsmen in the world, showed their technical prowess throughout their respective innings. Babar scored 68 runs off 52 balls after Kohli recorded 57 off 49.

While the Indian captain was forced to adopt a conservative approach after Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice early in India’s innings, Babar had the liberty to score more freely when he was at the crease.

But both right-handers gave the fans the delightful sight of their signature cover drives. Both shots showed the batters’ ability to stay in control during execution. Both drives were about class.

While, technically, the shots were the same, they were different too.

Kohli’s cover drive against Hassan Ali was just a push, a checked shot, with pure timing, which gave it the legs to travel through the outfield and across the boundary line.

Babar’s drive though, was played on the backfoot, with timing as good as that of Kohli’s, but it had flow and more power behind it.

Both shots were classic and gave a message to cricket fans: while comparisons are always irresistible, both players should be cherished until they keep showing up at the crease for the two highly-attractive teams in the world.