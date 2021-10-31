Sunday, October 31, 2021  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1443
‘Our support is with you’: Babar tells struggling Hasan

Pacer is struggling for form in the tournament

Posted: Oct 31, 2021
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam and the team management have held separate meetings with the players, sources have revealed.

The meeting took place during a party organised by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza to celebrate the third birthday of their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Babar Azam appreciated the team’s performance and motivated the players to carry the momentum into the upcoming games.

According to sources, Azam also motivated fast bowler Hasan Ali, calling him a “big match bowler,” and asked him to avoid social media.

Hasan Ali been struggling for form in the in the ICC T20 World Cup. In the pacer has conceded 108 runs in 11 overs he bowled in the tournament.

 “You are our strike bowlers, and our support is with you,” Babar told Hasan.

Babar also showed his faith in senior players, including Mohammed Hafeez, hoping that he will win him matches in the future.

 “I am proud of every player, and there is not a single player who isn’t dear to me,” said Babar.

“It doesn’t matter if we face Australia or South Africa in the semifinal, we will beat them and then win the final.”

Babar Azam Hasan ali T20 World Cup
 
