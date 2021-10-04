Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayle’s world record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Sunday became the fastest to reach the 7,000 runs mark in T20 cricket.

The prolific top-order batter surpassed former West Indies captain Chris Gayle, who had scored 7,000 T20 runs in 192 innings.

Babar reached the landmark during Central Punjab’s National T20 Cup clash against Southern Punjab, playing his 187th inning.

He needed only four runs to reach the milestone when he walked in to bat on Sunday in the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The 26-year-old also holds the record of fastest Asian batter to score 3,000, 4,000 and 6,000 T20 runs. He is also the fastest batter ever to score 1,000 and 2,000 T20I runs in the game.

The Karachi Kings’ superstar has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 83 ODIs and 61 T20Is, where he scored 2,365, 3,985 and 2,204 runs respectively.