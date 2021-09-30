Watch: Nawaz, Sohaib respond to criticism with big knocks

Sohaib Maqsood and Mohammad Nawaz smashed big half-centuries at the National T20 Cup after criticism by fans and reports that the duo will dropped out of Pakistan’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad.

Their performances came in the match between Southern Punjab and Northern at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Southern captain Sohaib promoted himself to the opening position and scored 75 off 47 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes.

Sohaib’s effort, however, ended up in losing cause after all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, coming in at number five, scored a match-winning 56 off 35 balls for Northern. He hit six fours and two sixes.

Northern captain Shadab Khan also turned up his game, plundering the Southern bowlers for 30 off 20 runs.

He also hit pacer Naseem Shah for three sixes and a four in the 18th over, helping his team chase the 176-run target with five wickets to spare.

On Wednesday only, former Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed also continued his impressive form at the National T20 Cup, scoring 41 off 25 balls.

He hit three fours and a six to help Sindh beat Balochistan by 77 runs and consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

Sindh were also boosted by opener Sharjeel Khan’s 34 off 20 balls, in which hit smashed a four and three sixes.

Sharjeel and Sarfraz are not in the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup, which is set to be held from October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

However, recent reports have suggested that Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja has been asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to consider making changes in the squad before the event.

Ramiz, according to sources, told the premier that he will shuffle the squad after October 3, the day when the first phase of the National T20 Cup ends.

Sohaib, Nawaz and Azam Khan were unpopular selections in the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad and have been under fire after failing to put up decent performances at the domestic T20 event as well.

Sarfraz, Sharjeel and Shoaib Malik are some of the names which are being considered as replacements.